Former Raven Jacoby Jones reminds booing Browns fans that he has a Super Bowl ring

For all the sights and sounds synonymous with the NFL Draft, fan booing will always be present, no matter the year or the location.

When fans were unable to attend the draft last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tradition carried on with virtual sounds of disapproval for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and whoever was virtually representing the team on the clock.

This year, the Baltimore Ravens gave former Pro Bowl receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones the opportunity to announce their first pick of the third round in Cleveland. He made it clear he was all for the booing—just as long as the home fans could acknowledge one thing.

"Y'all can boo all you want, but you got to accept it...I got a ring," Jones said before announcing that the Ravens selected Georgia guard Ben Cleveland with the 94th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones won the first and only title of his career when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. He returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a 108-yard touchdown, tying what was then the record for the longest kickoff return for a touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Jones' ring is one more than the Cleveland Browns have accumulated since the start of the Super Bowl era in 1964.

It was perhaps the most memorable of a number of exuberant presentations from Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore fans would've expected nothing less from a player remembered as much for his comedic personality and end zone dances as his clutch contributions.