Former Rangers midfielder Rowe joins Southampton

Former Rangers midfielder Rachel Rowe has joined Barclays Women’s Championship club Southampton on a free transfer.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Saints just a short time ago.

Rowe joins Southampton upon the expiry of her contract at former club Rangers. The 31-year-old spent one season with the Glasgow giants in which she helped the club to win a domestic cup double. The midfielder is no stranger to the English game after spending seven years of her career at Reading. She represented The Royals in the top two tiers. Rowe is a well-respected player and she will be hoping to again make an impact in England with new club Southampton.

After joining The Saints, Rowe said “It feels great, coming back down South after last season.

“It’s such an ambitious club and I’m hoping that it will be something really worthwhile in coming down and being a part of.

“I’d like to hope that I can use my experience and help with things both on the pitch and off the pitch. I see myself as a senior player but I’m not done learning and that’s what I’m excited for – what motivates me is the journey and being a part of this season.”

Rowe becomes Southampton’s first signing of the summer transfer window.