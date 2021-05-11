Former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton makes first comments since firing

Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson screengrab

Former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton, who was fired last week along with team president John Davidson, weighed in on Tuesday for the first time since.

Said Gorton in a statement:

Working for the New York Rangers has been an opportunity and privilege of a lifetime. I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished since joining the organization 14 years ago. Since announcing the rebuild in 2018, I believe we have developed a very talented team that fans can and will be proud of for years to come.

Personally, I want to thank the Ranger fans for their passion and support. My family and I have many special memories of the Rangers at MSG. Thank you to the entire Rangers staff who help make it all happen.

I look forward to my next opportunity

All the best,

Jeff Gorton

Chris Drury replaced Gorton and Davidson and will serve in a dual GM/president role.

Speaking last week, Drury said not to expect anything drastic in the wake of the firings and his promotion.

"For me, I don't think it's anything too drastic," Drury said. "I really believe in what we have accomplished since the letter, with what we were able to do. Not only adding young assets and making some key trades, signing obviously a marquee free agent in the Breadman.

"So we do have a lot of good pieces. I think it's an exciting time for the organization. Just like every organization does when the season ends, we're gonna take a look at everything and do what we can to take the next step and make ourselves a playoff team."