Former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton makes first comments since firing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson screengrab
Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson screengrab

Former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton, who was fired last week along with team president John Davidson, weighed in on Tuesday for the first time since.

Said Gorton in a statement:

Working for the New York Rangers has been an opportunity and privilege of a lifetime. I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished since joining the organization 14 years ago. Since announcing the rebuild in 2018, I believe we have developed a very talented team that fans can and will be proud of for years to come.

Personally, I want to thank the Ranger fans for their passion and support. My family and I have many special memories of the Rangers at MSG. Thank you to the entire Rangers staff who help make it all happen.

I look forward to my next opportunity

All the best,

Jeff Gorton

Chris Drury replaced Gorton and Davidson and will serve in a dual GM/president role.

Speaking last week, Drury said not to expect anything drastic in the wake of the firings and his promotion.

"For me, I don't think it's anything too drastic," Drury said. "I really believe in what we have accomplished since the letter, with what we were able to do. Not only adding young assets and making some key trades, signing obviously a marquee free agent in the Breadman.

"So we do have a lot of good pieces. I think it's an exciting time for the organization. Just like every organization does when the season ends, we're gonna take a look at everything and do what we can to take the next step and make ourselves a playoff team."

Recommended Stories

  • Lars Eller had never spoken to Ryan Strome before fighting him in Caps-Rangers

    The Capitals winger explained on the Sports Junkies how everything went down during last week's fight-filled matchup between Washington and the Rangers.

  • What Wayne Simmonds is showing us about the sacred relationship between a Black man and his barber

    Not every barber can cut Black hair.

  • Rangers’ Zibanejad acknowledges virus affected slow start

    With just three goals in the New York Rangers’ first 27 games, there were questions about his struggles.

  • Who are the Yankees' biggest threat in the AL East? | What Are The Odds?

    With the New York Yankees heading down to face Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Maria Marino, Moose, and Sal discuss which AL East team poses the biggest threat to the Bronx Bombers and which team has the best odds to win the division. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to flood the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard instead.

  • Omar Minaya reveals that he scouted Matt Harvey for the Mets in 2020 | Baseball Night in NY

    Omar Minaya revealed that he secretly scouted Matt Harvey in 2020 as a possible addition to the Mets pitching staff at that time, and discussed what he saw during that session, and how it compares to the way the former Mets ace is pitching for the Baltimore Orioles in 2021. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Lightning's all-Black line makes NHL history after starting game versus Panthers

    Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott created a special and significant moment in hockey history on Monday.

  • Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars, 05/10/2021

  • Bucs GM: Tom Brady hasn’t told us his long-term plans, but he can play until he’s 50

    Tom Brady may remain in the NFL through the 2027 season, if Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht is to be believed. Licht told Rich Eisen that when the Buccaneers negotiated a contract extension with Brady this offseason, Brady didn’t tell the team whether he thinks it will be the last contract he ever signs. But [more]

  • Nets' Steve Nash gives positive injury update on James Harden

    James Harden has not played since April 5, and even then, he only played in four minutes.

  • Reunion Tour: College teammates getting back together in NFL

    Trevor Lawrence was fielding calls, posing for pictures and still hugging everyone in sight when he realized the Jacksonville Jaguars were about to be back on the clock during the first round of the NFL draft. “We’re picking Travis,” a text from Jacksonville's brass read. The spoiler alert created another celebration at Lawrence’s draft party in South Carolina.

  • Hockey Culture: Mothers reflect on sacrifices to get sons to NHL

    Ellen Hughes, Mercedes Robertson and Valma Carter discuss their favorite moments as NHL hockey moms.

  • Jets rookie camp Highlights: Wilson, Carter and Moore putting in the work on second day of practice

    Jets draft picks Zach Wilson, both Michael Carters and Elijah Moore, flash their skills on the second day of rookie mini-camp.

  • Pujols cut, Cabrera struggling and Verlander still sidelined

    A decade ago, Albert Pujols won his second World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals. Pujols was designated for assignment Thursday by the Los Angeles Angels, Cabrera is hitting well under .200 for Detroit, and Verlander hasn't pitched at all this year following Tommy John surgery.

  • Who knew you could grab Anker's top-notch wireless charger at Amazon for just $10?

    Cords stressing you out? Pick up a wireless charger: 'Makes life so much better.'

  • CJ Henderson makes generous donation to Columbus High School

    It's been quite an offseason for former Florida Gators cornerback CJ Henderson. The ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft enjoyed a successful rookie campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars but has done more rewarding work in recent months. Henderson graduated from the University of Florida this past spring and is back in the headlines through a generous gift to his former high school.

  • 'There is a lot of testosterone:' Why beefs and brawls are a way of life in the NL Central

    The NL Central has been home to baseball's most heated rivalries for more than a decade, with bench-clearing incidents, suspensions and hurt feelings.

  • Mets vs Diamondbacks: Jeff McNeil on Francisco Lindor, hitting adjustments | Mets Post Game

    In this Mets vs Diamondbacks post game news conference, second baseman Jeff McNeil talks about some adjustments at the plate and his desire to combine with shortstop Francisco Lindor for many years to come. Lindor makes a surprise cameo as McNeil talks to the media.

  • WATCH: Leo Komarov cheapshots David Pastrnak after the whistle

    Islanders forward Leo Komarov appeared to hit Bruins star David Pastrnak with the butt end of his stick during Monday night's game.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins vs. Capitals preview, prediction

    The Bruins will face the Capitals in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting Saturday night. We preview the series, the key matchups, players to watch and a prediction.