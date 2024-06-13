Former Rangers Boss Keen To Give Ex-Gers Star Transfer Lifeline

Besiktas will soon contact Fenerbahce for the signature of former Rangers star Ryan Kent following a recommendation from ex-Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Former Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst has been appointed as the new Besiktas coach this summer and he is keen to bring in some of his own players to the squad.

The Dutch coach is pushing to sign some of his former players at previous clubs and has already made a recommendation to the Besiktas board.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via Sabah), Van Bronckhorst wants to reunite with his former Rangers star Kent at Besiktas.

The winger was one of the most important players at Rangers when the Dutchman was in charge of the club.

He played a big role in getting Rangers to the final of the Europa League in the 2021/22 season.

Van Bronckhorst has given a glowing recommendation to the Besiktas board and has asked to sign him.

Besiktas are prepared to act on is request and will soon contact Fenerbahce for Kent’s signature.

The winger has been a major disappointment since joining Fenerbahce and scored just once last season for the club.