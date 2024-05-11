Former Ranger Sundberg speaks of faith at Cleburne Prayer Breakfast

May 10—In addition to stories of life and his storied Major League Baseball career, former Texas Rangers catcher Jim Sundberg discussed the critical elements of prayer Monday during the Cleburne Christian Leadership Prayer Breakfast.

The event, now in its 21st year, took place at Cleburne Bible Church.

Sundberg, a six-time Gold Glove Award winner and three time American League All Star, played for the Texas Rangers from 1974-83. Sundberg went on to win a World Series with the Kansas City Royals in 1985. He played also with the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs then returned to the Rangers for one year before retiring in 1989.

He holds the record for the most games caught in the American League in a single season at 155 games caught in 1975.

Sundberg was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2003.

Following his playing days, Sundberg worked as a TV analyst and went on to serve as president of the Texas Rangers Foundation and later senior executive vice president of the ball club.

Sundberg now devotes his time to writing, consulting and speaking.

In speaking, Sundberg talks of purpose, leadership and teamwork. He also works closely with the Fellowship of Christian Althletes.

"When I was playing I didn't know what this time of morning looked like," Sundberg joked of the Prayer Breakfast's early morning start.

Sundberg outlined three critical elements of prayer.

Prayer is shooting straight with God first and foremost, Sundberg said. Being upfront, open and honest in other words.

"I had trouble expressing emotions so the Lord got me into the book of Psalms," Sundberg said. "If you're having trouble putting words to your emotions read Psalms. King David shot straight with God and poured his heart out to him.

God hears and knows everyone, Sundberg said, and responds with an open, soft heart of love.

"Jesus is the only way to the father and the Holy Spirit leads us all in truth," Sundberg said. "So the first part is shooting straight with the father."

The second critical component involves learning to listen.

"I was raised in the church but it didn't really mean anything to me," Sundberg said. "Baseball was supreme. Even after I became a believer in 1977 I really didn't know what it was to listen for the Holy Spirit, what that was or what his voice sounded like.

"So for years I had no idea what it was [to listen for the voice of God]. No one had really trained me and I didn't know how to go about doing that."

Sundberg credits his grandchildren with showing him the way.

"I have 11 grandchildren," Sundberg said. "It's interesting that infants listen, hear and understand before they ever speak. It made me realize that we were made to be able to hear the voice of God."

The realization while refreshing proved easier said than done, Sundberg said.

"The journey through learning to listen was a long journey," Sundberg said. "It didn't come easily and it took a while before I consistently heard and began to understand his voice."

Which ties into the third component, Sundberg added, that being that the act of prayer should be persistent.

Sundberg concluded by reciting a purpose statement he composed in 1984.

"I concluded that all the accumulation of wealth, even if I could achieve it, is an insufficient reason for living," Sundberg said. "When I reach the end of my days, I want to be able to look back to more than just Gold Gloves, All Star games, championships and records. Or to fame as any lasting benefit.

"I will consider my earthly existence to have been wasted unless I recall a loving family, a consistent investment in the lives of people and an earnest to serve the one and only God."

Prayer Breakfast Committee board member Ken Byrd referenced Romans 12:12 — "Rejoice in hope, endure in affliction, persevere in prayer" — as a summation of Sundberg's talk and a "recipe for all believers."

St. Mark United Methodist Church Pastor Lauren Christenberry, in delivering the morning's closing benediction called upon all to work to come together in a world so divided.

"Come together filled with hope and with courage in what God has called us to do as we leave here this morning," Christenberry said.