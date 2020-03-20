Former Rams star Todd Gurley to sign 1-year deal with Falcons

That was fast.

Former star running back Todd Gurley, who was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday after a five-year run, is signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Officially, Welcome (back) to Atlanta for Todd Gurley. https://t.co/WhKkrRt3Ff — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Rams selected Gurley with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Gurley quickly established himself as one of the league’s best running backs, earning three All-Pro nods and making three trips to the Pro Bowl. Gurley, however, has been hampered by injuries in recent years, especially down the stretch in the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season.

In that season’s playoffs, Gurley gained only 10 yards on four carries in the NFC title game win over the Saints. He then had just 35 yards on 10 carries in the Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.

Todd Gurley is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Gurley’s struggles continued last season as well as he finished with a career-low 857 yards on 223 carries.

He’ll look to resurrect his career with the Falcons — in a state where he has had plenty of success.

Gurley starred at the University of Georgia. He ended his three-year career first in yards per carry and second in rushing yards, career TDs and all-purpose yards.

Being in a familiar place should help Gurley, and a one-year deal makes sense for the Falcons to see if he can regain his All-Pro form. If he can, he’ll be in line for a longer deal as he’s only 25.

More from Yahoo Sports: