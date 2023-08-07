Former Rams safety John Johnson spotted at practice on Sunday

Former players tend to make an appearance at training camp for teams, though, the majority of them are typically retired players. Instead of it being a retired player, John Johnson was seen at practice on Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams speaking to Les Snead.

John Johnson visiting with Les Snead between fields. Hmmm — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 7, 2023

Johnson spent the first four seasons of his career in the NFL with the Rams after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. The Boston College product would become a captain in the backend of the secondary for the Rams, combining for 350 tackles, 32 pass breakups, and eight interceptions in his four years in Los Angeles.

Following his time with the Rams, Johnson was with the Cleveland Browns for the last two seasons. The veteran safety was released by the Browns earlier this offseason and remains an unrestricted free agent.

The Rams currently boast a safety room that features Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, and Jason Taylor II. Outside of Fuller, the other three safeties are all first- or second-year players.

Entering the 2023 season, Johnson is still only 27 years old despite heading into his seventh season in the NFL, and he can still be a difference-maker. Johnson’s appearance at Sunday’s practice either means there’s interest in a reunion, or he’s simply looking to reconnect with some of his former teammates and coaches.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire