Former Rams running back Todd Gurley will sign with the Atlanta Falcons

Former Rams running back Todd Gurley is heading to Atlanta. (Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)

Todd Gurley is returning to Georgia.

A day after being released by the Rams, the star running back has agreed to join the Atlanta Falcons, according to a tweet from the team.

According to multiple media reports, Gurley will sign a one-year deal with the team pending a physical.

The NFL isn't allowing players to report to new teams immediately for physicals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gurley rushed for more than 3,000 yards in three seasons at Georgia before being drafted No. 10 overall by the Rams in 2015. He went on to become the league's rookie of the year in 2016 and offensive player of the year in 2017.

At the start of training camp in 2018, Gurley signed a $60-million contract that included $45 million in guarantees. A knee problem forced him to sit out the final two games of the regular season that year and slowed him in the playoffs.

Last season, Gurley rushed for a career-low 857 yards as Rams coach Sean McVay tried to manage his workload. He was cut by the team a day before $10.5 million of his contract became fully guaranteed.

The Falcons announced the move Friday morning on Twitter.

"WE GOT HIM," the tweet read.

Staff writer Gary Klein and the Associated Press contributed to this report.