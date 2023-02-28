Former Rams RB Zac Stacy sentenced to 6 months in jail for attacking ex-girlfriend

Former St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy has been sentenced to six months in jail for attacking his ex-girlfriend. The two separate incidents occurred in 2021, first in August and again in November.

On Monday night, an Orange County judge in Florida handed down the sentence; it also includes one year probation.

Earlier this month, Stacy pled guilty to two counts of criminal mischief but battery charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

In court documents, according to TMZ, Stacy’s ex-girlfriend said he “physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent.”

“He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke,” she continued. “I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

In the incident that occurred in November of 2021, Stacy was seen on video throwing his ex-girlfriend across the room into a TV, also punching her multiple times.

Stacy played for the Rams in 2013 and 2014 before being traded to the Jets in 2015.

More Latest Rams news!

8 offensive linemen for Rams to watch at NFL combine Rams among 4 teams not sending head coach or GM to NFL combine 7 edge rushers Rams should watch at NFL combine

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire