Former Rams RB Sony Michel to sign with Dolphins

One of the few unsigned Rams free agents has found a new team for 2022. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Sony Michel is signing with the Dolphins.

Michel had a visit with the Dolphins last week and wound up signing with them after also meeting with the Saints. He’s part of the Dolphins’ new-look backfield that features Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, as well.

Source: Former #Patriots RB Sony Michel is signing with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

Michel won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams last season, his first year in Los Angeles. He was traded by the Patriots last summer, being acquired by the Rams for fifth- and sixth-round draft picks.

In 17 games played, he rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns, also adding a career-best 128 yards receiving on 21 catches.

List