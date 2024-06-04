Will former Rams QB Luis Perez get another NFL shot after shining in UFL?

No matter the league, Luis Perez has become a star of spring football. Whether in the USFL, XFL or now the UFL, Perez has excelled in every spring league and he only seems to be getting better.

Rams fans recognize the name after he had two separate offseason stints in Los Angeles, though he failed to make the 53-man roster each time. He was a popular player after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie in 2018 following a remarkably productive career at Texas A&M-Commerce where he threw for 5,001 yards and 46 touchdowns in his senior year.

Since his most recent opportunity with the Rams in 2022, Perez hasn’t gotten another shot with an NFL team. Could that change this year after he shined in the UFL this spring? At the very least, a team should bring him in and let him compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Perez’s head coach in the UFL, Bob Stoops, shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, showing just how dominant the young quarterback was this season. He led the league in touchdown passes, total touchdowns, passing yards, completions, completion percentage, passer rating and was the top-rated quarterback based on PFF’s grading system.

Luis Perez finishes the UFL season. Great to work with this guy!! #1 in Passing TDs

#1 in Total TDs

#1 in Total Yards

#1 in Passing Yards

#1 in Completions

#1 in Completion %

#1 in Total Points Scored

#1 in Passer Rating

#1 in Passing Yds per gm

#1 Rated QB on PFF

#1 Least… pic.twitter.com/MKWxwo5aCB — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) June 3, 2024

He finished the regular season with 2,307 yards in 10 games, tossing 18 touchdown passes with only four interceptions. The level of competition obviously isn’t equal to that of the NFL, but Perez played lights out all season long.

He has a good arm and decent mobility, too, which allows him to keep plays alive when the protection breaks down.

😤 @DeontayBurnett finds the endzone for 6 and the @XFLRenegades are right back in it pic.twitter.com/f7AkDuPbmt — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 2, 2024

The Rams don’t exactly have room on their roster right now with Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn all on the team, but perhaps another team will consider giving Perez a chance to prove himself once again.

They’ll have to look past his age (29) but he’s shown in these spring leagues that he’s talented enough to compete for a job as a backup or at the very least a spot on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire