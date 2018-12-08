Former Rams All-Pro LB Isiah Robertson dies in limo crash

Isiah Robertson found a new calling after his retirement from the NFL. (Getty Images)

Isiah Robertson, a four-time first-team All-Pro for the Los Angeles Rams and one of the best linebackers of the 1970s, was killed in a limousine crash on Thursday. He was 69 years old.

The Rams announced’s Robertson’s death Friday in a brief statement, lauding his contributions to both the team’s frequent division championships and his House of Isaiah recovery center.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of #LARams Legend Isiah Robertson. pic.twitter.com/77lU6wSgSX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 7, 2018





Per the Associated Press, the fatal crash occurred on a rain-slicked highway. A statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety reportedly said that Robertson was driving a limo entered a curve at an unsafe speed due to the rain, skidded out to a stop, then was hit by a pick-up truck into an oncoming car in the other lane. No one else involved in the crash received major injuries.

The Rams drafted Robertson 10th overall out of Southern University in the 1971 NFL draft and saw him blossom into a six-time Pro Bowler and 1971 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Robertson played eight seasons with the Rams, a span of time in which the team won six division titles, then finished his career with a four tenure with the Buffalo Bills.

Robertson struggled with addiction after his NFL career, but eventually discovered his calling as the founder of the House of Isaiah, a faith-based drug treatment center in Mabank, Texas.

Some of the Rams’ greatest players honored Robertson’s legacy on Twitter, with Eric Dickerson calling him “such a good man.” Jack Youngblood, Robertson’s roommate, said the linebacker could have been better than Lawrence Taylor.

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of @NFL @RamsNFL legend and my good friend Isiah Robertson. Isiah was such a good man. Isiah and his family are in my thoughts and prayers 🙏🙏 — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) December 7, 2018





RIP Isiah Robertson. Came into the league @RamsNFL together. We pray for you and will miss you. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7r6MvCZjBW — Jack Youngblood (@theblood85) December 7, 2018





My roommate also…could have been better than Lawrence Taylor! RIP BUTCH🙏 — Jack Youngblood (@theblood85) December 7, 2018





Directly before his death, Robertson had been speaking at a banquet for the Grand Prairie High School athletic program, where the school says he would take students under his wing. The school posted the final minutes of his speech through Facebook on Friday.

“If you have a setback, you don’t have to take a step back because God’s gonna come back,” Robertson said. “I want to tell you that God has a plan for every one of you.”

