Former Rams All-Pro KR Pharoh Cooper retires from NFL

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and return specialist Pharoh Cooper has announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons. Cooper’s best season came in 2017 when he was the league’s premier kick returner, earning first-team All-Pro honors after returning one kickoff for a touchdown and finishing second with 932 kick return yards.

His average of 27.4 yards per return that year was the best in the NFL, 1.8 yards higher than any other player averaged.

Cooper came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2016 and played 31 games in Los Angeles before being waived in December of 2018. He latched on with the Cardinals and spent the next four-plus years with Arizona, Cincinnati, Carolina and the Giants.

Farewell football, I’m officially retiring from the NFL. I’m forever grateful and give all the glory to God that I was able to live out my childhood dream. I appreciate all the love and support I’ve received from my family, friends, and fans through out my career. Much love. pic.twitter.com/GLqlF6J9X9 — Pharoh Cooper (@KingTutt_chdown) June 10, 2024

Cooper finishes his career with 128 kick returns for 3,018 yards and one touchdown, while also returning 102 punts for 936. His longest punt return was 53 yards, with a long kickoff return of 103 yards.

As a receiver, Cooper caught 61 passes for 545 yards and one touchdown in his seven-year career. He last played an NFL game in 2022 with the Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire