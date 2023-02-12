Which former Rams are playing for Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII?

The Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals a year ago in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20, for the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory ever. Fans would like to forget the season the Rams just had after winning it all, but what matters is they accomplished their goal of winning a ring.

A few former Rams will have a chance to win a ring on Sunday as members of the Chiefs and Eagles, but there aren’t many ex-Rams on either side. Here’s a look at former Rams who are either on the active roster or practice squad ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles DE Robert Quinn

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rams tenure: 2011-2017

Quinn was a marquee player for the Rams during their years of struggles before Sean McVay arrived. He played 95 games with the Rams, recording 62.5 sacks and 68 tackles for a loss. The Rams traded him to the Dolphins before the 2018 season and he’s bounced around the league since then, eventually getting traded from the Bears to the Eagles last October.

His role with the Eagles has been very limited, never playing more than a third of the snaps in a single game, but he’s still an accomplished player in the NFL.

Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rams tenure: 2018

Suh joined the Rams as a free agent for one season, which resulted in a Super Bowl run. He had 4.5 sacks and 59 tackles that season, stepping up in the playoffs with 1.5 sacks and 10 tackles in the Rams’ three games. He won a ring with the Buccaneers in 2020, the second of his three seasons in Tampa Bay, and signed with the Eagles last November.

This will be his third Super Bowl appearance and could be his second championship.

Chiefs TE Kendall Blanton (practice squad)

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Rams tenure: 2019-2021, 2022

Blanton has spent his career bouncing back and forth from practice squads to active rosters. He’s been active for 16 regular-season games in his career and he helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl last year when he helped fill in for Tyler Higbee, catching five passes for 57 yards in the conference title game. He also scored a touchdown in the divisional round against the Bucs.

He’s currently on the practice squad and was not elevated before Super Bowl LVII, so he won’t be active. But he could still get a second ring.

