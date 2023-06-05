Former Rams OLB Leonard Floyd agrees to 1-year deal with Bills

It took a while, but Leonard Floyd has finally found a new home. Nearly three months after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, Floyd has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

He reunites with Von Miller, who also won a Super Bowl with the Rams before signing with the Bills the following offseason. Floyd gives the Bills yet another piece on defense as they push to win a long-awaited Super Bowl title.

In three seasons with the Rams, Floyd recorded 29 sacks and 184 tackles, starting all 50 games during the regular season. He added four sacks and 17 tackles in six playoff games with the Rams, as well.

Last season, he finished with nine sacks and 59 tackles, his third straight year with at least nine sacks and 55 tackles.

Sources: The #Bills are making a late splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with former #Rams standout pass-rusher Leonard Floyd. He gets a 1-year deal after 9 sacks last season. And Buffalo adds another key player on the edge. pic.twitter.com/26il6sleMX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

The Rams will not get a compensatory pick for Floyd’s departure because not only was he released by the team, but free agents no longer count toward the comp pick formula now that we’re past the NFL draft.

It was surprising that Floyd took this long to find a new team, especially being one of the top free agents available. But he’ll get another crack at a Super Bowl on a loaded Buffalo team.

