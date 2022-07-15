Former Rams OL Richie Incognito retires from NFL

Richie Incognito came into the NFL as a member of the St. Louis Rams, and after 14 seasons with four different teams, he’s calling it a career. Incognito announced his retirement on Friday, going out as a member of the Raiders.

“Everybody starts their NFL journey differently,” Incognito wrote. “You may be a first-round pick; you may be undrafted. But a willingness to sacrifice daily and dedicate yourself to the 1,000 micro-decisions that lead to winning will carry you far in a league where nothing is guaranteed.”

Incognito was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2005, going 81st overall out of Nebraska. He didn’t play as a rookie, but he was a full-time starter in Year 2, playing and starting all 16 games. He missed 12 games in 2007 due to a knee injury but returned in 2008 to start 15 games at right guard. He was waived by the Rams in 2009 after multiple on-field incidents that resulted in personal fouls.

The Bills claimed him off waivers that year, but he only lasted one year in Buffalo before joining the Dolphins in 2010. He made his first Pro Bowl with Miami in 2012 after not playing at all in 2014, he signed with the Bills as a free agent in 2015. He closed out his career with the Raiders, playing two seasons with them in 2019 and 2020.

In total, he played 164 games, starting all of them, and made the Pro Bowl four times (2012, 2015-17).