Former Rams OL Bobby Evans signs to Vikings practice squad

Bobby Evans started four games for the Los Angeles Rams this season, but only after they sustained several injuries to other players up front. The team ultimately decided to cut him last week and he didn’t have to wait very long to get another opportunity elsewhere.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve signed Evans to their practice squad. To make room for Evans, they released another former Ram: Chris Garrett.

Evans joined the Rams as a third-round pick in 2019 and was set to be a free agent this offseason. He started 12 games across those four seasons, appearing in 35 total during his career.

The Vikings lost right tackle Brian O’Neill to a calf injury on Sunday against the Packers, so Evans could help fill in and provide some depth along the offensive line.

