Former Rams OL Bobby Evans to sign with Vikings

Bobby Evans was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, but he really struggled during his time in Los Angeles. He made just 12 starts in four seasons, being active for 35 total games since 2019.

His former offensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell, is giving him another shot, though. According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings are signing Evans. Evans actually signed to Minnesota’s practice squad back in January but was released less than three weeks later, so this will be his second crack with the Vikings.

#Vikings are signing veteran former #Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans @OU_Football per a league source @KPRC2 Evans is repped by @eliteloyaltysp and has started 12 of 35 career games — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

Evans earned a pass blocking grade of 16.4 in 314 snaps played last season, having very little success in pass protection with the Rams. He allowed 24 pressures and a whopping seven sacks. He played left guard, left tackle and right tackle, so the Rams did move him around a bunch, but he was eventually cut after failing to play with any level of consistency.

