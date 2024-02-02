Former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen to be hired as Bucs’ OC

Sean McVay has already lost several coaches this offseason, including Raheem Morris, Jimmy Lake and Zac Robinson. His former assistants are getting opportunities around the NFL, as well.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Buccaneers plan to hire Liam Coen as their offensive coordinator under Todd Bowles. He’ll replace Dave Canales, who was hired as the Panthers’ head coach this offseason.

Coen bounced between the Rams and Kentucky in the last four years. He started out as the Rams’ assistant WRs coach from 2018-2019 before being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020. He then left to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021, rejoined the Rams as their OC in 2022, and then left for Kentucky again in 2023 to become their OC.

Now he’s back in the NFL as the Buccaneers’ coordinator, his sixth different job in as many years.

The #Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After bouncing between the #Rams and Kentucky the last six years, Coen likely heads to Tampa for a possible reunion with pending free agent Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/ijwtJel2RE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2024

Coen worked with Baker Mayfield on the Rams’ staff in 2022, and assuming their connection was strong, it could help the Buccaneers retain Mayfield as he’s set to hit free agency.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire