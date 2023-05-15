Former Rams LB Travin Howard signed with the Bills

Another player from the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2021 has decided to leave in free agency. The Buffalo Bills have signed linebacker Travin Howard, along with two other players.

Howard joined the Rams in 2018 as a seventh-round pick and remained with the team ever since then, spending five years in Los Angeles.

The former TCU safety transitioned to linebacker in the NFL, playing a total of 29 regular-season games with the Rams and another four in the postseason. He came down with the game-sealing interception in the NFC title game against the 49ers, which sent the Rams to Super Bowl LVI.

He played all four playoff games that year and had 10 sacks with three passes defensed and a tackle for a loss.

#Bills signed Isaiah Bowser, Travin Howard, Shane Ray — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire