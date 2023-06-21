Former Rams LB Alec Ogletree announces retirement from NFL

Former Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree is calling it a career. He announced his retirement from the NFL late Tuesday on his Instagram account, thanking the Rams, Giants, Jets and Bears, all of which he played for.

Ogletree, 31, spent most of his career with the Rams. He joined St. Louis as the 30th overall pick in the 2013 draft, playing and starting all 16 games as a rookie. He followed the Rams to Los Angeles and played two years there in 2016 and 2017 before being traded to the Giants during the 2018 offseason, a deal that netted the Rams two Day 3 picks in the draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

During his time with the Rams, he started all 67 of the games he played, missing just 13 games in five years – 12 of which came in 2015 alone. He made 503 tackles with the Rams, along with six interceptions, two touchdowns, 5.5 sacks and 31 tackles for a loss.

He never made the Pro Bowl but he was voted a second-team All-Pro in 2016 when he had 136 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

After his time with the Rams, Ogletree played two years with the Giants, one with the Jets and one with the Bears. His last NFL game came in 2021 with Chicago.

Advertisement

More Latest Rams news!

Rams reunite with veteran running back Sony Michel Matthew Stafford not changing his leadership style with young Rams roster Do the Rams have the worst LB unit in the NFL?

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire