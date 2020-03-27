Former Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein to sign with Cowboys

Rams' Greg Zuerlein kicks a 27-yard field goal against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 1 in Glendale, Ariz. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Greg Zuerlein, whose game-winning kick in overtime in the NFC championship game put the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, has agreed to terms with Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

Zuerlein, 32, agreed to a three-year deal worth $7.5 million, NFL.com reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The move ends Zuerlein’s eight-year tenure with the Rams, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL draft after he played his final college season at Missouri Western State. In Dallas, Zuerlein reunites with special teams coordinator John Fassel, who left the Rams after the 2019 season.

Zuerlein, nicknamed “Greg the Leg,” “Leg-a-tron” and “Mr. Automatic,” kicked 201 field goals for the Rams and converted 82% of his attempts. In 2017, he made 38 of 40 attempts, including seven against the Cowboys in a 35-30 victory at AT&T Stadium.

But last season, Zuerlein made 24 of 33 attempts, and missed a potential game-winning attempt against the Seattle Seahawks.

In the 2018 postseason, Zuerlein was the hero of the Rams’ 26-23 NFC title-game victory over the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. He kicked a 48-yard field goal to send the game into overtime, and then won the game with a 57-yard field goal.

Zuerlein’s departure ends the consistency the Rams have enjoyed in regard to their specialists. Long-snapper Jake McQuaide has been with the Rams since 2011, and punter Johnny Hekker since 2012.

In 2017, Zuerlein, Hekker and McQuaide all made the Pro Bowl.





