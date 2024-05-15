Former Rams DL Michael Brockers announces retirement from NFL

Michael Brockers was the heart and soul of the Rams defense for nearly a decade after being the team’s first-round pick in 2012, but after 11 seasons in the NFL, he’s calling it a career.

On Tuesday, Brockers announced he is retiring from football. He shared the news on Instagram, thanking his wife, the Rams and Lions and his fans for the support during his decade-plus in the league. Brockers came into the NFL as the 14th overall pick in 2012 and spent the first nine years of his career with the Rams.

He was then traded to the Lions in 2021, spending the next two seasons in Detroit – the last of which was with Jared Goff as his teammate again. Brockers was cut in February of 2023 and he did not play last season.

In his 11 seasons with the Rams and Lions, he recorded 451 total tackles in 160 games played, starting 157 of them. He was the model of consistency in St. Louis and Los Angeles, only missing six games in nine years with the Rams.

Brockers was the first pick made by Les Snead as general manager of the Rams and he more than lived up to expectations during his tenure with the franchise.

