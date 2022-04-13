Former Rams DCs Wade Phillips and Jim Haslett to be head coaches in XFL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jim Haslett
    American football player and coach
  • Bob Stoops
    Bob Stoops
    American football coach
  • Wade Phillips
    Wade Phillips
    American football coach

Wade Phillips hasn’t gotten another opportunity to coach in the NFL since the Rams let him go after the 2019 season, but he’s found a job coaching elsewhere. It was announced on Wednesday that Phillips will be a head coach in the XFL, which is returning to action in 2023 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 season to end prematurely. Former Rams defensive coordinator Jim Haslett will also be one of the eight XFL head coaches.

The other six are Bob Stoops, Terrell Buckley, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht. Becht has ties to the Rams, too, spending one season as a tight end in St. Louis in 2008.

Phillips, 74, is one of the best defensive coordinators in NFL history, spending time with a number of franchises, from the Houston Oilers to the Los Angeles Rams. During his time in L.A., the Rams went 33-15 in the regular season and reached the playoffs twice, but they never finished in the top 10 in yards allowed defensively.

Haslett was the Rams’ defensive coordinator from 2006-2008, also serving as the interim coach in 2008 after Scott Linehan was fired four games into the season.

Recommended Stories