Former Rams DBs coach Jonathan Cooley hired by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday that they’ve agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley. Just as he was in L.A., Cooley will be the Panthers’ defensive backs coach, as well as their cornerbacks coach.

Cooley was one of the several assistant coaches not retained by the Rams after this past season, ending his three-year tenure with the team. He started out as a defensive assistant/quality control coach in 2020 and was promoted to DBs coach in 2022.

Cooley reunites with Ejiro Evero, who he coached alongside in 2020 and 2021. Evero was hired as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator this year after spending last season with the Broncos.

The Rams have yet to replace Cooley as their defensive backs coach.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire