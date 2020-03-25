Former Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to sign one-year deal with Eagles

Former Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. (Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)

After playing the last three seasons for the Rams, slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman will sign a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.

Robey-Coleman became an unrestricted free agent last week after the Rams declined to pick up the option on the final year of his contract. Robey-Coleman would have counted $4.5 million against the salary cap, according to overthecap.com.

Robey-Coleman, 28, began his NFL career in 2013 as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills after playing three seasons at USC. He has intercepted six passes, returning two for touchdowns.

Robey-Coleman became the latest Rams players to leave via free agency. Lineman Michael Brockers signed with the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Cory Littleton the Las Vegas Raiders, edge rusher Dante Fowler the Atlanta Falcons and safety Marqui Christian the New York Jets.

Receiver Mike Thomas signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams have three remaining unrestricted free agents — kicker Greg Zuerlein, backup quarterback Blake Bortles and linebacker Bryce Hager. Clay Matthews also became a free agent when the Rams released him last week.