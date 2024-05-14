Former Rams coach Jeff Fisher taking over as Arena Football League interim commissioner

Jeff Fisher hasn’t coached in the NFL since the Rams fired him in 2016, but he’s still stayed in the football world. He coached in the USFL for one season in 2022 with the Michigan Panthers, and now he’s taking on a new role in another league.

On Tuesday, Fisher was hired as the interim commissioner of the Arena Football League. Fisher’s part of the ownership group for the Nashville Kats in the AFL, so he’s already been involved in the league.

Fisher said he’s “honored to be able to help and make sure this thing remains on track” when talking about being hired as the interim commissioner.

Fisher: “In a lot of ways I’m honored to be able to help and make sure this thing remains on track for this season and in the future.”@NashvilleKatsFB will play Wichita in Clarksville this weekend. — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) May 14, 2024

Fisher coached the Rams for four-plus years before being fired in 2016. Los Angeles then hired Sean McVay in 2017 to replace Fisher at the helm.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire