Former Rams coach explains why Super Bowl LIII loss was "devastating" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Los Angeles Rams were the NFL's second-highest scoring team in the 2018 regular season, making it almost unthinkable they could score just three points in a single playoff game, let alone the Super Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The New England Patriots defense held them out of the end zone in Super Bowl LIII with a dominant performance in a 13-3 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Zac Taylor was on the sidelines that night as the Rams quarterbacks coach, and the next day he was on his way to become the next head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor reflected on the loss to the Patriots in a recent interview with NBC Sports' Peter King.

"I haven't had a chance to process it, quite honestly," he said from Cincinnati. "There just hasn't been time. I haven't watched the game. Honestly, I'm conflicted. It's devastating to work so hard to get to the championship game, and for your entire team to pour everything they've got into it, and then to lose like that. "But five or six hours after the game, I'm on a plane to Cincinnati, on the way to fulfill a dream I've had for so long-to be a head coach in the NFL. And then your brain goes there. It's just … it's just the way it is, and you've got to turn the page."

One of the primary reasons for the Rams' struggles on offense versus the Patriots was the play of quarterback Jared Goff. The 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick completed just 19 of 38 pass attempts for 229 yards with no touchdowns and a costly interception late in the fourth quarter.

In fairness to Taylor, he did a great job helping Goff improve in all facets of his game in 2018. Goff set career highs in completion percentage, touchdown passes and passing yards last season.

Story continues

Taylor's next challenge will be trying to get the most out of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. If previous results are any indication, it's going to be a very tough task.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.