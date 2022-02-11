Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP for the second consecutive season.

Former Rams coach Dick Vermeil elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dick Vermeil
    Dick Vermeil
    American football player, coach, executive, announcer

The Rams have added another member of their franchise to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil was elected as a member of the Class of 2022 on Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Vermeil was only with the Rams for three seasons, but his final year in St. Louis was a memorable one. He led the Rams to a 13-3 record, NFC West title and a Super Bowl ring.

The Rams beat the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV to cap off the 1999 season, Vermeil’s first and only Super Bowl championship. He finished his Rams career with a 22-26 overall record, but in his 15 years as an NFL head coach, he went 120-109, also reaching the playoffs with the Eagles and Chiefs.

Below is the full 2022 Hall of Fame class, which you’ll notice doesn’t include Torry Holt. He was unfortunately snubbed once again, his third year as a finalist.

Recommended Stories