Former Rams C John Sullivan, who started Super Bowl last year, is latest lineman to lose massive amount of weight

Less than a year after starting Super Bowl LIII, former Los Angeles Rams center John Sullivan looks nothing like an NFL lineman.

A NFL safety, maybe.

Sullivan said he has lost about 70 pounds in less than a year. He posted a picture to his Instagram account of his new physique this week, and it’s pretty astonishing.

John Sullivan looks like a new man

Sullivan posted a post-workout picture and said he’s down to 240 pounds. It seems like he might be even lighter than that. Sullivan was listed on NFL.com at 312 pounds. He’s on the left:

Here’s Sullivan before Super Bowl LIII and during the 2017 season:

Los Angeles Rams center John Sullivan (65) answers questions before Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams center John Sullivan (65), during the 2017 season, was listed at 312 pounds when he played. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former teammates might not even recognize him.

Other linemen have dropped a lot of weight

Other offensive linemen have dropped a ton of weight immediately upon leaving the game. The most prominent example is former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas, who is on NFL Network now and is much thinner. Former Carolina Panthers tackle Jordan Gross and San Diego Chargers center Nick Hardwick also had a shocking amount of weight loss right after leaving the game.

Linemen have to maintain a high weight to survive in the NFL, and that often includes unhealthy eating habits. Some of the players who have lost weight after leaving the game cite concerns about their long-term health as a reason for slimming way down.

Sullivan played nine seasons with the Vikings and Rams, starting 125 games. The Rams declined his 2019 option and like many players, the 34-year-old Sullivan faded out of our consciousness. He didn’t hold a retirement press conference or anything, but it’s clear from the current picture above that he is retired.

Playing in the NFL isn’t good for anyone’s health, and especially linemen who are 300-plus pounds. Sullivan won’t play again, but he probably feels a bit better.

