Former Ramapo star relishing national championship run with Michigan football

It looks like Jack Grusser made the right decision.

The former Ramapo football star made a late decision in his recruiting process last year to forego an opportunity at Harvard to play for Michigan.

Now, Grusser will be in Houston on Monday night, No. 14 on the sidelines if you’re looking for him, as the Wolverines take on Washington in the college football national championship game. Michigan is shooting for its first national title since 1997.

“Being on the team right now is awesome and I’m super grateful I was given the opportunity. Each and every day I go up against the best defense in the country and get better every rep I get on the field,” Grusser said via text on Friday. “Going against the best of the best makes me a better player and makes me elevate my game that much more. I also have learned a lot more about football since being here and just by watching teammates execute throughout the season. You begin to pick things up from the older and more experienced guys that you can add to your game which helps a lot.”

Former Ramapo star quarterback Jack Grusser is a freshman WR/QB at Michigan.

Grusser is a freshman who has served as Michigan’s scout team quarterback and wide receiver, in addition to taking a role on special teams. He has dressed for each home game and playoff game, but has yet to appear in a game.

While his role may be unheralded, it is important.

“I try to give the starting defense the best look possible each week to prepare them for the upcoming game,” Grusser said. “I believe I have contributed to the team by giving a good look each week during the scout team periods of practice both offense and special teams. Executing all of my assignments and doing whatever I can to prepare the starting defense for upcoming games is how I contributed to the team this year.”

Michigan features the No. 1-ranked scoring defense in the nation, but will have to stop Washington star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has thrown for 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns. Penix Jr. was second in the Heisman Trophy race.

Ramapo High School hosts Wayne Hills during a football game in Franklin Lakes, NJ on Friday September 9, 2022. R #7 Jack Grusser scores a touchdown.

Grusser said he has gained around 10 pounds and feels faster and stronger than he did in high school. Grusser threw for 2,140 yards as a senior at Ramapo, despite missing part of the season with an ankle injury. Ramapo lost in the North 1, Group 4 final in 2022 to Northern Highlands.

Grusser’s younger brother Patrick was the starter for St. Joseph in 2023, while his other brother Casey is a sophomore quarterback for Ramapo. Casey’s twin sister, Mary, was a second-team All Freedom Division soccer player for Ramapo.

North Jersey has had a strong connection to Michigan over the last decade. It’s where former Don Bosco and Paramus Catholic star Jabrill Peppers went, and where former Paramus Catholic standout Rashan Gary played. Both are now in the NFL. Former Paladins coach Chris Partridge was the Wolverines linebackers coach, but was fired in November, caught up in the Wolverines' alleged in-person scouting controversy.

Grusser hopes to play a bigger role in Michigan’s football future, but with a win Monday night, he gets a championship ring forever.

“I feel much stronger and that wouldn’t be possible without the help from the strength staff here who do an incredible job,” Grusser said. “Next year, I hope to play a role in the games in some facet whether it be on offense or special teams. I want to help the team succeed and win.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jack Grusser: Former Ramapo star playing with Michigan football