Former Raiders WR Zay Jones lands lucrative deal with Jaguars

Day one of the free agent negotiating period has seen the Jaguars really throw their money around. Before the NFL world could stop reeling over the monster 4-year, $72 million deal they gave WR Christian Kirk, they went and gave former Raiders WR Zay Jones a nice deal as well.

Source: #Raiders WR Zay Jones is headed to the #Jaguars. MORE. He gets 3 years and up to $30M. $24M base. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Jones’s contract has him making an average of $8 million per season which can escalate up to $10 million per season with incentives.

The Jaguars now have an average of $25 million tied up in two receivers, neither of whom have ever cracked the 1000-yard mark in a season.

Jones had his second best season as a pro in 2021, catching 47 passes for 546 yards. He was not a starter until the team lost Henry Ruggs III.

To Jones’s credit, he finished the season strong, catching 38 passes for 369 yards over the final seven games. He had another five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in the team’s Wild Card loss to the Bengals.

The Jaguars must have saw that and ignored that Jones had 41 catches for 370 yards and one touchdown over the previous two full seasons combined.