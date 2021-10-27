Former Raiders WR Willie Snead quickly finds new home on Panthers practice squad

It didn’t take long for Willie Snead to find a new home. Tuesday, the veteran wide receivers reportedly asked for his release from the Raiders. Wednesday the team officially granted his release. And within hours, he was added to the Panthers practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Panthers are signing former Raiders’ WR Willie Snead to their practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2021

“Shortly after the report came out, Snead tweeted “God closes doors to open another one.”

God closes doors to open another one. God is good. Truzz — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) October 27, 2021

The Raiders may have closed the door on Snead even if he hadn’t requested it. The seventh year veteran was added as a free agent this offseason and has played sparingly. He has just three catches for 32 yards this season playing behind slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Snead obviously is hoping a new team will have more opportunities for him. The 29-year-old averaged over 40 receptions per season the previous three seasons in Baltimore, so you can understand if he thinks he deserves more snaps and targets. Those were just not coming with the Raiders when he’s playing second fiddle to Renfrow.