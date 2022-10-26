Former Raiders WR Tyron Johnson catches on with Houston Texans

A few weeks ago, Tyron Johnson was probably looking forward to taking the same field with the Houston Texans. Though he was thinking of doing it as a member of the Raiders last Sunday.

That didn’t happen because he was waived by the team earlier this month. But just days after the Raiders’ meeting with the Texans, Johnson is taking the field with them. Only it is as a member of the Texans.

The third year receiver has been signed by the Texans and they’re hoping he can do for them what he never really was able to do for the Raiders.

“He can take the top off of the defense.” said Texans QB Davis Mills. “He can fly.”

Houston has some pretty good receivers as it is, but even without Johnson in the Raiders lineup, they were able to gash the Texans defense with the likes of Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Mack Hollins.

Being a speedy deep threat was what the Raiders hoped Johnson would be for them at one time. But in seven games between this season and last season, he wasn’t targeted once. Here’s hoping Houston is where he finds his shot at returning to put up numbers more like he did as a rookie with the Chargers in 2020.

