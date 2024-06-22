Former Raiders WR/KR DeAndre Carter signs with Bears

A few former Raiders players have been signing on with new teams this week. From Roderic Teamer to Gareon Conley to DeAndre Carter.

Conley is trying to make a return to the league after the former first round pick last played an NFL game in 2019. He joined the Cowboys. Teamer returned to his native New Orleans to sign with the Saints. And Carter has signed on with the Bears to compete for their kick returner job.

Carter played last season for the Raiders where he returned 24 punts and 11 kicks. Despite having put up career numbers in 2022 with the Chargers, he was targeted just seven times last season, catching four passes for 39 yards.

The Sacramento State alum entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. This is a return to Chicago for him as he appeared in four games for the Bears in 2020, but had just four punt returns for them that season.

The seven-year veteran has also played for the Texans, Eagles, and Commanders.

