Former Raiders on Wildcard weekend playoff teams
They say ‘Once a Raiders, always a Raider’. Well, if you’re wondering which former Raiders players are on teams set to take the field this weekend, this is your guide to which players are on which teams and when they’re set to play.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Sat, 1:30pm Pacific (4:30 ET)
Seahawks
S Johnathan Abram
DI Shelby Harris
DE Bruce Irvin
G Gabe Jackson
DT Quinton Jefferson
LB Tanner Muse
Practice Squad
TE Jacob Hollister
49ers
Injured Reserve
DT Maurice Hurst
Practice Squad
WR Willie Snead
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sat, 5:15 Pacific (8:15 ET)
Chargers
DE Khalil Mack
DC Renaldo Hill
Practice Squad
WR Keelan Doss
Jaguars
WR Zay Jones
DE Arden Key
Practice Squad
S Tyree Gillespie
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Sun, 10am Pacific (1pm ET)
Dolphins
FB Alec Ingold
Practice Squad
G Lester Cotton
QB Mike Glennon
Bills
RB Taiwan Jones
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Sun, 1:30pm Pacific (4:30 ET)
Giants
DT Justin Ellis
C Jon Feliciano
DT Jihad Ward
DC Don Martindale
Practice Squad
DT Vernon Butler (2022 offseason roster)
WR Jaydon Mickens (2018 UDFA signing)
Vikings
QB Nick Mullens (2022 offseason roster)
Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, 5:15pm (8:15 ET)
Ravens
RB Kenyan Drake
WR Demarcus Robinson (2022 offseason roster)
CB Daryl Worley
Practice Squad
DT David Sharpe
G John Simpson
Bengals
OC Brian Callahan
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mon, 5:15pm Pacific (8:15 ET)
Cowboys
CB Trayvon Mullen
STC John Fassel
Buccaneers
DE Carl Nassib