Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau ‘stepping away from football’ after cancer diagnosis

Levi Damien
·1 min read

This offseason was supposed to be Foster Moreau’s chance to earn a long term free agent deal. And he was holding a free agent visit in New Orleans, when he received terrible news.

While taking his physical with the Saints — often the last step in the process before signing his new deal — they discovered he has cancer.

Moreau took it in stride, instead focusing on the positive as the early detection may save his life.

 

Moreau was a fourth round pick by the Raiders out of LSU. He appeared in 61 games, starting 34 games in four seasons and the number two tight end across from Darren Waller.

Moreau outplayed his draft status and was highly regarded as a blocking tight end with surprisingly good hands.

The moment he recovers from this, there should be plenty of interest to welcome him back to the NFL.

It was a pleasure coving him for four seasons with the Raiders and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories