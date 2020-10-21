Former Raiders tackle Mario Henderson passes away at 35

Tragic news this morning as former Raiders left tackle Mario Henderson is gone way too soon. The former third-round pick has died at the age of 35. Lehigh High School football coach James Chaney sent out his condolences on the loss of Henderson.

On behalf of the Lehigh Football Program I would like to extend my condolences to the family of our Brother, Lehigh Lightning & Florida State Seminole GREAT, Mr. Mario Henderson! #BoltUp #RestInPeace #Noleforever pic.twitter.com/FIkam787X0 — Coach Chaney (@coachchaney96) October 21, 2020





Henderson is a Lehigh grad and Florida State Alum. He was selected by the Raiders with the 91st overall pick in the 2007 draft and spent four seasons with the team, starting 28 games, including the entire 2009 season.

Following his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders, Henderson signed on with the Chargers, but didn’t make the team out of camp and didn’t appear in another NFL game. He instead played several years of semi-pro football until 2015.

The NFLPA has also extended their condolences on Henderson’s passing.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mario Henderson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/3tKJ9l4Heu — NFLPA Former Players (@NFLPAFmrPlayers) October 21, 2020





