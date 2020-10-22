Former Raiders tackle Mario Henderson dies of unknown causes at age 35

Former Raiders OT Henderson dies at 35, cause unknown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former Raiders offensive tackle Mario Henderson died on Wednesday at the age of 35.

"The Raiders Family is heavy hearted following the passing of Mario Henderson, who was a third-round draft pick and played four seasons with the Silver and Black," the team said in a statement. "Everyone will miss Mario's sense of humor and passion for football and life. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Mario's family and loved ones at this time."

Selected in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Florida State, Henderson went on to play 44 games (28 starts) with the Raiders spanning the 2007 and 2010 seasons. He later spent time with the Chargers, but never appeared in a game for San Diego.

The cause of Henderson's death is unknown. His high school and college teammate, James Chaney, broke the sad news about his death.

According to the Fort Myers News-Press, Henderson was most recently working with special needs students at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers and working as an assistant coach on the football team. He earned his degree from Florida State in 2018.

As the late Al Davis so often said, "Once a Raider, always a Raider."