Former Raiders running back Michael Bush details scary run in with DEA: 'It could have gone wrong'

Former Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush knows things could have been worse. When DEA agents stopped Bush in September while he was out walking his dogs, Bush reminded himself, “Do what you’ve got to do — just to get home," according to the Courier-Journal.

Bush was stopped in Louisville in a case of mistaken identity. While Bush was out walking his dogs, three unmarked cars pulled up. DEA agents got out of the cars and told Bush to put his hands behind his back. Bush explained to the agents had the wrong person. He didn’t have his ID on him, and told officers to Google his name to prove he was a former NFL player.

The agents eventually realized they had the wrong person, and left the scene. Bush was angry, but knew things could have been worse, saying, “It could have gone wrong.”

DEA agents later apologized to Michael Bush

When Bush returned home, he noticed those same cars were parked down the street. The DEA agents asked to speak with Bush again and apologized for the earlier incident. The agents said they were looking for a drug suspect and Bush matched his description. They said they believed the suspect carried a gun and would put up a fight if confronted by officers.

Bush said he understood why the officers acted the way they did, but that it doesn’t change how he felt during the encounter.

"I’m torn between two sides," Bush said this week. "I understand the officers acting how they had to act because they have to get home to see their families. And I understand how I felt because at the same time, the biggest thing is I complied with them — you’ve got to do what you do also to get home. So it’s a 50-50 thing, right?"

A spokesperson for the DEA confirmed the run in, and said agents apologized to Bush for mistaking him the suspect.

Bush played seven years in the NFL. He was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth-round of the 2007 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2011, when Bush rushed for 977 yards and 7 touchdowns.

