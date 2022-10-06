Former Raiders running back Clarence Davis dies at 73

Former Raiders running back Clarence Davis, whose biggest performances came in the biggest games, died earlier this week, the team announced. He was 73.

The Raiders selected Davis in the fourth round of the 1971 draft after he was an All-American in his senior year at USC. He became a starter in his rookie season with the Raiders, although he rushed for only 321 yards and two touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 97 yards and returning 27 kickoffs for 734 yards.

He ended his career with 2,140 return yards.

In eight seasons with the Raiders, Davis rushed for 3,640 yards and 26 touchdowns, while catching 99 passes for 865 yards and two touchdowns.

In a 1974 playoff game against the Dolphins, Davis hauled in a desperation pass from quarterback Ken Stabler amidst a “Sea of Hands,” giving the Raiders a victory in what is fondly remembered as one of the greatest games ever played. In Super Bowl XI, Davis paced the Silver and Black to victory behind a then-Super Bowl record 137 rushing yards on just 16 carries as the Raiders defeated Minnesota, 32-14.

Davis played in 89 career regular-season games and 12 postseason contests, all with the Raiders.

