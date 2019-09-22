Brice Butler is hoping his NFL career comes full circle.

Selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Butler spent two seasons in Oakland before they traded him to Dallas.

Now, after bouncing from the Cowboys to the Miami Dolphins, Butler is hoping to make a return to the Raiders.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Friday that Butler told her he worked out for the Raiders ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

WR Brice Butler tells me he worked out for the #Raiders today ahead of their trip to Minnesota. Tells me he would love to rejoin the team and QB Derek Carr. A 7th round pick for them in 2013, he believes he could be another weapon for them on the outside. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 21, 2019

Butler appeared in eight games between the Cowboys and Dolphins last season, and he caught six passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.

In his two seasons with the Raiders, Butler caught 30 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders were expecting to have a deep wide receivers group, but they released Antonio Brown on the eve of the regular season. That forced offseason acquisition Tyrell Williams to slide into the No. 1 spot.

And while Williams has produced over the first two games, the rest of the group hasn't. Aside from Williams' 11 receptions and tight end Darren Waller's 13 catches, no other Raiders receiver has more than six (rookie Hunter Renfrow).

Ryan Grant and Dwayne Harris have combined for five receptions.

Story continues

[RELATED: Brown already receiving interest from teams]

So bringing back a veteran like Butler might not be the worst idea in the world for the Raiders.

But if coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock are already working out free agents, it tells you they are concerned about the group they have.

Former Raiders receiver Brice Butler says he worked out for Oakland originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area