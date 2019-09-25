Former Raiders receiver Antonio Brown wants to play in NFL, agent says

Antonio Brown says he's done playing in the NFL. His agent says otherwise.

The former Raiders receiver tweeted Sunday that he wouldn't be playing in the NFL anymore. But his agent Drew Rosenhaus believes AB might have tweeted prematurely.

"I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL," Rosenhaus said on Warren Sapp's "99 Problems" podcast. "I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what's going on with the NFL.

"Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career."

The Raiders released the four-time All-Pro on Sept. 7, one day before the season opener after a long list of drama and multiple issues. He agreed to terms with the Patriots hours later, and only lasted 11 days in New England.

Brown has been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by two different women this month. Both allegations came after he was released by the Raiders. He now is a free agent, eligible to sign with any team.

"It's a very difficult time for him, not playing," Rosenhaus said. "We expected him to be playing against the Jets on Sunday, so it's tough for someone who loves the game not to be playing right now, and the hope is that we'll cooperate with the NFL in its investigation and get him back with a team to continue this tremendous career he's had."

While he's been away from the field, the 31-year-old Brown has re-enrolled at Central Michigan University, where he spent three years before entering the 2010 NFL Draft. But Rosenhaus still believes his client wants to continue his career in the NFL.

"It's my hope, it's Antonio's hope, that he'll be back playing as soon as possible," Rosenhaus said.

