Former Raiders RB Trey Ragas signs on with Rams

The man who was dubbed Trey “Vegas” in his time with the Raiders last season, will have to find a new nickname for a new city. He was waived by the Raiders back in May and as of today has found a new home with the Los Angeles Rams.

So, maybe Trey LTrey Ragams? Trey Los AnRagas?

Doesn’t really have the same ring to it.

The former undrafted free agent out of Louisiana signed on with the Raiders last offseason and would impress enough to earn a spot on the practice squad for the season. For all the hype he seemed to generate in preseason — much of it in part from his catchy nickname — he was elevated for just one game last season, and touched the ball just three times for a combined 15 yards.

He did make some nifty plays in the preseason though, and made for some interesting fodder. Good to see him get another chance to make an NFL roster in LA.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire