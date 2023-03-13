Former Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham to sign with Broncos

Just an hour after the start of free agency negotiating period, the first quarterback news drops. And it involves the Raiders. Though perhaps not the news you might have expected. And it’s not the Raiders adding a QB, but rather watching one go.

Jarrett Stidham — who started the final two games of last season for the Raiders — has signed on with the Broncos.

Sources: Former #Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the #Broncos, choosing to play for Sean Payton over other options. The deal, which includes $5M guaranteed and $4M more in upside, reunites him Davis Webb – who he has known since he was a teenager. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

After Stidham looked pretty good in his first start in week 17 against the 49ers, many had hoped the Raiders might bring him back to compete at the position. Instead it’s the rival Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton who brings Stidham in to be his insurance plan behind Russell Wilson.

Meanwhile the Raiders are said to be in on the bidding war for former 49ers QB Jimmy Garappolo. They also hold the 7th overall pick in April’s draft and could add a QB at that spot as well.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire