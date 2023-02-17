Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to visit New York Jets

For the first time since the Raiders cut ties with Derek Carr, the now free agent quarterback will visit a team. He is heading to New York (Jersey, whatever) to pay the Jets a visit. NFL media’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the news.

The #Jets are bringing in free agent QB Derek Carr for a visit this weekend, sources say. It’ll be the second meeting with a team for Carr, who visited the #Saints prior to his release by the #Raiders. Carr is in the process of evaluating all options now that he’s a free agent. pic.twitter.com/ycttnb80je — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 17, 2023

Overall, this is the second team to show interest in Carr. He had visited New Orleans earlier this month as the Raiders had hoped to work out a trade with the Saints.

Those talks fell apart because the Saints wanted Carr to take a paycut and Carr reneged on the deal. He had a no-trade clause, which allowed him to void any deal if the team or the terms were not to his liking.

With no other teams interested in a trade for the nine-year veteran, the Raiders released him the day prior to $40 million guaranteed kicked in on his contract. They took on over $5 million in dead money and Carr became a free agent.

Carr is 1-3 in his career at the Meadowlands, going 1-2 against the Jets and 0-1 against the Giants.

