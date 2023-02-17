Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to visit New York Jets

For the first time since the Raiders cut ties with Derek Carr, the now free agent quarterback will visit a team. He is heading to New York (Jersey, whatever) to pay the Jets a visit. NFL media’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the news.

Overall, this is the second team to show interest in Carr. He had visited New Orleans earlier this month as the Raiders had hoped to work out a trade with the Saints.

Those talks fell apart because the Saints wanted Carr to take a paycut and Carr reneged on the deal. He had a no-trade clause, which allowed him to void any deal if the team or the terms were not to his liking.

With no other teams interested in a trade for the nine-year veteran, the Raiders released him the day prior to $40 million guaranteed kicked in on his contract. They took on over $5 million in dead money and Carr became a free agent.

Carr is 1-3 in his career at the Meadowlands, going 1-2 against the Jets and 0-1 against the Giants.

