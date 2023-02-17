Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with Jets after visiting Saints

And we’re off. Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will take his free agent visit with the New York Jets this weekend after meeting with the New Orleans Saints last week; New Orleans sought to trade for Carr to prevent this exact scenario. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported news of Carr’s impending visit, which was confirmed by multiple outlets. SI’s Albert Breer says Carr is scheduled to meet with the Jets on Friday night and return for a second day of discussions on Saturday.

New York is expected to be a big player in the quarterback market this offseason, whether that means signing Carr to a lucrative contract or maybe trading for Green Bay Packers passer Aaron Rodgers, or something else entirely. They have more money and assets to throw around than the Saints do right now, and they recently hired Carr’s former offensive coordinator Todd Downing to their coaching staff. They’re a real suitor.

What happens if the Saints aren’t able to land Carr? Rodgers feels like an unrealistic target, as does Baltimore Ravens franchise tag candidate Lamar Jackson. That might mean running it back with Andy Dalton again or signing another retread like Baker Mayfield, and potentially drafting a rookie to develop.

But time isn’t on Saints coach Dennis Allen’s side after a disappointing 7-10 season. If Jameis Winston is going to be released, as is expected, he’ll likely be looking for a veteran free agent who can play right away rather than a rookie who needs a year to prepare for the starting job.

