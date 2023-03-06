Former Raiders QB Derek Carr signs 4-year deal with Saints

After all was said and done, the team that first courted Derek Carr was the one with whom he signed. The former Raiders QB is now a member of the New Orleans Saints according to NFL media.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1632767512797409281

Carr had been granted permission to speak with the Saints while he was still with the Raiders, after the two teams had reached an agreement on the framework of the deal. But Carr nixed the deal, using his no-trade clause. Presumably because he was asked to take a pay cut and balked at the idea.

The Raiders ended up having to cut Carr before $40 million in guarantees kicked on on his contract in mid-February. And after visiting the New York Jets as well as speaking with several other teams at the scouting combine, ultimately it was the first team that showed interest that was ultimately his best option.

