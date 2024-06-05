Former Raiders punter Marquette King named to All-UFL team

Remember Marquette King? He’s still kicking around. Literally. The former long time Raiders punter who once took the NFL by storm was back in football last year as a member of the UFL’s Arlington Renegades. And took that league by storm as well.

King has been named to the inaugural All-UFL team.

The UFL has announced its inaugural All-UFL Team 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Otiq2E2HhD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2024

King was initially signed by the Raiders back in 2012 as a big-legged former wide receiver out of Fort Valley State. He was still pretty raw, but his potential was through the roof.

The Raiders liked him so much that they stashed him for a season while he polished his technique and Shane Lechler played his final season with the team. Then the following year, King took over the job.

He would spend five seasons with the team before his off-the-field antics — and some on-field antics as well — became too much and shortly after Jon Gruden took the job, he cut King.

Just four games with the Broncos the following season and King’s NFL career was done. He just seemed to care more about his social media profile than he did his actual job and that was apparently a big enough problem for NFL teams to stay away.

Back in 2019, he was drafted by the XFL’s St Louis Battlehawks, but would play just five games before the league would fold and the pandemic picked up. Three years later, the UFL came calling and King was back on the field. Now at the age of 35, five years removed from his last NFL game, he’s still got it. It makes you wonder what might have been if he had ‘gotten it’ off the field.

