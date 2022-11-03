Former Raiders P Ray Guy passes away at age 73

There has never been a better special teams player in the history of the NFL than Ray Guy. A six-time All-Pro selection, Guy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and is widely considered the best punter of all time.

On Thursday, it was announced that he had passed away at the age of 73.

Ray Guy, a 3-time Super Bowl champion, 6-time First Team All Pro and the first pure punter inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 73. Guy was considered by many to be the greatest punter of all time. RIP. pic.twitter.com/kDvGzoN1eu — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2022

Guy was a first-round pick by the Raiders in the 1973 NFL Draft and went on to play for 14 years with the team. He appeared in 207 games, averaging 42.4 yards per punt. He led the NFL in yards per punt four times and even averaged 45.3 yards per punt during his rookie season.

One of the best stats for Guy is that he had 619 straight punts without having one blocked. That stretched from the 1979 season until the end of his career in 1986. He was known for his quick leg, but also the ability to have incredible hangtime on his kicks.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Guy.

